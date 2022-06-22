Bartending robot in Germany can mix brilliant cocktails - WATCH

A number of industries have been using robots for a number of tasks and it looks like the world of bartending has joined the list. A robot in Munich can now create cocktails according to the customers’ orders and the bar regulars have accepted the innovation wholeheartedly. The Sausalitos bars in south Germany is the home of the two-armed robot which is mixing cocktails and helping the staff with the day-to-day jobs. ‘The bar element is our most important element. We are Germany’s largest cocktail chain, so the bar is to us what to others the kitchen is,” Sausalitos manager Christoph Heidt said in a video by Reuters. The bar designed the unique robot along with Inores Robotics AG.

A bartending robot in Munich has arrived on the scene to mix a mean mojito and hopefully take some of the strain off the local bar staff pic.twitter.com/KhvQF9gTm2 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 22, 2022 ×

“This industry is suffering from staff shortages which means we would actually very much like to employ more staff if we could find more people willing to work in hospitality,” said Heidt in the video which showed off the various features of the robot. “We will keep the same amount of bar staff we had before, so we are not planning to replace anybody with the robot, rather it aims to be a help.”

The staff working in the bar have accepted the robot as their own. The introduction of the robots has made life easier for them and they were also impressed with how effective the robot has been.

“I actually find ‘him’ pretty pleasant, he can’t talk back or complain,” bartender Julia Rahn said to Reuters.

“If after six weeks a lime is dropped here and there, then this is only human I would say,” he added.