Apple WWDC 2023: Tim Cook Meets Students From All Over The World

Apple is set to kick off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 tonight at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. Ahead of the conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared photos on Twitter of himself engaging with students. The images show his interactions with students who developed music apps for iPhones.

A day before the event, Tim Cook revealed that he met with students from around the world who were creating apps that transformed iPhones into musical instruments and brought the experience of reading braille to iPads through haptic feedback. He expressed excitement for what's to come at the conference.

Tim Cook tweeted, "As we get ready to kick off #WWDC23 tomorrow, I met with students from all over the world who are creating apps that turn iPhone into musical instruments and bring the experience of reading braille to iPad through haptic feedback. Excited for what's to come!" Tim Cook's keynote speech at WWDC, scheduled for tonight, is expected to feature significant product and update announcements. According to Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, Tim Cook's presentation could last more than two and a half hours.

Notably, WWDC is planned to be held from June 5 to 9, with the event being streamed online. However, a select group of developers and students have been invited to Apple Park to watch the live event. The five-day-long event will commence at 10:30 PM IST, and technology enthusiasts and Apple fans can watch the live stream on Apple’s website, official YouTube channel, and Apple TV.

The WWDC conference is highly anticipated by tech enthusiasts for various reasons.

One of the highlights is the rumoured mixed reality headset called “Reality Pro.” Apple has invested significant time in developing this product, which is said to be composed of carbon fibre, glass, and aluminium. The headset is expected to compete with Meta's recently unveiled Quest 3 headgear.

Additionally, Apple is likely to unveil the next generation of its operating systems, including iOS 17, iPadOS, and MacOS. Anticipated announcements may also include the introduction of a 15-inch MacBook Air and updates to the MacAir line-up.