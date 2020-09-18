Apple to launch first online store in India on September 23

Apple Inc is set to launch its first online store in India on September 23, the iPhone maker said on Friday.

The launch date will coincide with the country's festive season.

The company currently sells its products in India through third-party vendors and e-commerce firms such as Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart.

Apple assembles some smartphones, including the iPhone 11, at Foxconn and Wistron's plants in two southern Indian states.

Through its online retail platform, Apple plans to offer assistance to customers in English and Hindi, while allowing users to engrave their iPads, Apple Pencil and Airpods in English and also in a handful of Indian languages, including Bengali and Gujarati.

India provides huge growth prospects for smartphone makers, as well as cheap labour to manufacture the devices.

Earlier this week, Apple rolled out a virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One.

