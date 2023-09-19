Apple launches iOS 17: Check new features, upgrades and how to download

Apple launches iOS 17: Tech giant Apple launched the highly anticipated iOS 17 update with the new iPhone operating system at 10:30 pm IST on Monday.

The company during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) said that the operating system upgrade will bring a host of new exciting features to iPhones, Hindustan Times reported.

Furthermore, the new iOS offers several enhancements such as interactive widgets, Standby Mode, Contact Posters etc. Check all details below:

Is your iPhone compatible with the new iOS 17?

All iPhones from the XS series are compatible with the update.

Here's the list:

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone SE 2022

Which iPhones will miss out on the latest update:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

What are the new updates in iOS 17?

All your iMessage apps in one place

Send a notification to friends and family to let them know when you arrive safely

Faster and more relevant search

Catch up and swipe to reply

A new way to share and view locations

Read an audio message transcription

Even more accurate autocorrect

Record a video or audio message when someone misses your FaceTime call.

A new app to write and remember

How to update your iPhone to iOS 17?

To update your device, follow the steps mentioned below:

First open settings.

Then navigate to general.

Select Software update.

Then tap on "Download and Install."

To update immediately tap on "Install."

If you want to do it later, tap on "Later" and choose either option "Instal Tonight" or "Remind Me Later." It is to be noted that if you've selected "Install Tonight" then make sure you connect your device to a power source at night and it will update by morning.



If prompted, enter your passcode.

Once you've chosen the "Download and Install" option, a loading bar will appear showing an estimated download time. After the download is complete, restart your device, and iOS 17 will be installed automatically.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE