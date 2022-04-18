Apple just released iOS15.4 update with 37 new emojis, and netizens are not pleased

Pregnant man emoji Photograph:( Twitter )

Many were not pleased with the ‘pregnant man', and 'pregnant person’ emoticons as they appeared to be body-shaming men.

Apple is facing the wrath of the public after it released the iOS15.4 update for iPhone that brought forth 37 new emoticons, including some gender-neutral ones.

The users tore into Apple for their woke culture and asked them to roll back this update.

 

Apple first rolled out the pregnant man and "pregnant person" emoji in January as part of an optional update, but it has now been added to all users with the iOS 15.4 update.

Among the updates rolled out in iOS 15.4 also include new voice option for Siri along with the ability to provide time and date information offline, improvements to Safari web page translations with support for Italian and Chinese, and more.

The latest update also enables iPhone users to unlock their devices while having face masks on. But this new feature is only available on iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

