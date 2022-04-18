Apple just released iOS15.4 update with 37 new emojis, and netizens are not pleased

Apple is facing the wrath of the public after it released the iOS15.4 update for iPhone that brought forth 37 new emoticons, including some gender-neutral ones.

Many were not pleased with the ‘pregnant man', and 'pregnant person’ emoticons as they appeared to be body-shaming men.

The users tore into Apple for their woke culture and asked them to roll back this update.

There is no such thing as a 🫃🏼 pregnant man @apple! You are promoting mental illness in all your wokeness! Give me a break! — Brett Stevenson (@Bas4runner) April 18, 2022 ×

WTF? Pregnant man emoji Apple iOS 15.4 (Emojipedia blog)



The world is on 🔥 and this is what needed to be fixed right now? #Apple #Woke-ass bullshit pic.twitter.com/b3wYG0zV3R — Buck (@BuckFullerton) April 17, 2022 ×

Hey @Apple what’s this emoji? 🫃🏻

A ‘pregnant man’ or are you ‘fat shaming’?



You bunch of goofballs. 🤪 — Thomas Rossini (@TommyRo) April 18, 2022 ×

I’m sick of the lies and I’m going to tell the truth about this. Someone has to do it! I’m that person! It’s not a pregnant man! It’s a man with a beer belly and this is how men can now be accepted without fear of the beer! LOLOLOL pic.twitter.com/KGhMUs71hi — Dr. Steven Brooks 🇫🇮🇺🇸82nd Airborne (@brookstevo) April 18, 2022 ×

Apple first rolled out the pregnant man and "pregnant person" emoji in January as part of an optional update, but it has now been added to all users with the iOS 15.4 update.

Among the updates rolled out in iOS 15.4 also include new voice option for Siri along with the ability to provide time and date information offline, improvements to Safari web page translations with support for Italian and Chinese, and more.

The latest update also enables iPhone users to unlock their devices while having face masks on. But this new feature is only available on iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.