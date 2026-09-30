/Apple is finally coming for your smart home: New hub, HomePod Mini and Apple TV set for October 13

Apple is reportedly preparing to make a long-awaited push into the smart-home market, with a new home hub expected to launch on October 13 alongside refreshed versions of the HomePod mini and Apple TV.
According to Bloomberg, the central product is a device internally known as J490. It would represent a new Apple product category and give the company a dedicated piece of hardware for controlling smart-home devices and bringing Siri deeper into the home. The timing is significant for Apple’s new CEO John Ternus, who has been associated with a broader push to make the company’s product development faster and more experimental.
Apple’s new smart-home hub could change Siri’s role
The reported hub is expected to have a roughly 6-inch square display, with options for wall mounting or placing it on a surface. Reports suggest Apple is designing it around an upgraded, AI-powered Siri experience.
That could make the device much more than a traditional smart speaker. Reports indicate the hub could be used to control smart-home accessories, display information, make video calls, play music and show photos. It is also expected to recognise different household members and provide personalised content. Apple already uses the HomePod mini and Apple TV as home hubs for controlling compatible HomeKit and Matter accessories remotely. The new device would therefore give Apple a more visible interface for the home rather than relying primarily on an iPhone or voice commands.
HomePod mini and Apple TV are also getting updates
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Apple is also expected to unveil the first HomePod mini update since its 2020 debut, along with its first new Apple TV set-top box since 2022. Reports suggest the refreshed HomePod mini and Apple TV could retain their existing designs while receiving faster processors aimed at supporting newer Siri AI features. Apple currently sells the HomePod mini in India for Rs 15,900 and the Apple TV 4K from Rs 25,900.
Why Apple’s smart-home push matters now
Apple has been present in smart homes for years through HomeKit, Home and its existing devices. But it has not had a direct equivalent to products such as Amazon’s Echo Show or Google’s Nest Hub. The reported J490 could change that. More importantly, Apple’s new AI-powered Siri could become the centre of the strategy. Apple has already said its next-generation Siri is designed to be more capable and personal, while its smart-home infrastructure can connect HomePod and Apple TV to compatible accessories. If Apple can combine that smarter assistant with a dedicated screen, home controls and access to its wider ecosystem, the company would have a new way to keep users inside Apple’s ecosystem even when they are away from their phones. For now, the October 13 launch remains based on reported information rather than an official Apple announcement. But if the reports are accurate, Apple’s next big battle may happen inside the home rather than in the smartphone market.