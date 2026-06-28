/Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max launch expected soon: Design, camera, A20 chip and all the upgrades tipped so far

Apple's next flagship smartphones are still a few months away, but rumours surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are already gaining momentum. Several reports from analysts and supply-chain sources suggest Apple is preparing one of its biggest Pro upgrades in recent years, with improvements expected across the camera, processor, battery and AI features. While nothing is official yet, the leaks offer an early look at what buyers may expect when Apple unveils its next premium iPhones, likely in September.

Camera upgrades could be the biggest highlight

The camera is expected to receive the most noticeable improvements. According to multiple reports, Apple is testing a variable aperture system for the main camera. Unlike current iPhones that use a fixed aperture, this technology would allow the lens to adjust how much light enters the sensor depending on the scene.

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The result could be better low-light photography, improved portraits with more natural background blur and greater control over images. Reports also suggest Apple is evaluating a new stacked image sensor designed to improve dynamic range and image quality while keeping the familiar triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup.

A20 Pro chip and AI improvements

Performance is also expected to take a significant step forward. The iPhone 18 Pro models are widely tipped to run on Apple's new A20 Pro processor, which is expected to be built using TSMC's 2-nanometre manufacturing process. A smaller chip generally improves both performance and power efficiency. Analysts believe the new processor will help Apple deliver faster on-device AI features, improved gaming performance and better battery life. Reports also point to 12GB of RAM and Apple's next-generation C2 modem for improved connectivity.

Familiar design with a few important changes

Apple is not expected to completely redesign the iPhone 18 Pro series. Instead, reports suggest the company will refine the existing design. One of the biggest visible changes could be a smaller Dynamic Island, made possible by moving some Face ID components beneath the display. Apple is also said to be testing new colour options, including a darker red or cherry finish, alongside silver and grey variants.

Battery, launch timeline and expected price