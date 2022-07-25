Apple has finally heard us!

iPhone users have been yearning for more customised options for years, but have been unsatisfied until Apple released iOS 15 last year, which included widgets and the ability to alter icons. Apple lovers desired more, wishing for a more interactive home screen, and this year, Apple acted as a gene.

At its 2022 WWDC address, Apple unveiled its major annual operating system updates. Following the popularity of iOS 15 in 2021, iOS 16 was expected to provide a slew of new features, and it didn't disappoint.

What’s new?

A list of new features released by Apple includes:

Lock Screen:

The lock screen is the first major change. Users may now add whatever function they want to see immediately on their screen, such as weather, fitness, clocks, and so on. This makes it extremely simple for consumers to access essential apps. Apple has added the feature to switch between lock screens, which was previously only available on its Apple Watch. We can also change colours and fonts!

Wallpapers:

People used to depend on third-party wallpapers since Apple's wallpapers were so dull, but Apple decided to change that this time. We now have a wide variety of new wallpapers, so much so that our favourite emoticons can now be wallpapered as well. To match the home screen and home screen backgrounds, we now have the option to adjust the background colour or simply blur it.

Notifications:

The notification panel has a new style that notifies users by springing notification bars from the bottom. With this one, Apple went for a really clean, yet sophisticated design. On iOS 16, we have new live notifications, so if you want Safari to keep you updated on match results all the time, you can do so without having to check the app frequently.

Messages:

In iOS 16, you may now edit messages, undo, send messages (Apple refers to this as "Undo Send"), and flag conversations as unread. A few minutes were allotted for dictation. It's now significantly improved and entirely on-device (no data connection is required). With the keyboard, you can seamlessly move from dictating to typing. Emoji identification is automated, auto-punctuation is included, and Siri is fully supported.

There are many more new features introduced by Apple, but these were by far the most highlighted. A Beta (testser) version for testers has been released and will soon be available for the public. The software will be released for public use in September in the USA and India.

