/Apple could soon have a much bigger smart home ecosystem with LG partnership

Apple is reportedly preparing to expand beyond its upcoming home hub with a much wider range of smart home accessories. According to a fresh Bloomberg report, LG Electronics is developing several devices that could work with Apple’s home hub and other Apple products, including security cameras, a video doorbell, thermostat and smart lock.

The reported partnership could give Apple a broader presence inside the home without requiring the company to manufacture every new accessory itself. LG is said to be handling much of the manufacturing and product support, while Apple could influence the design, features and engineering of the products.

Apple and LG reportedly developing seven devices

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The reported range is extensive. According to Bloomberg, LG is developing a wired video doorbell, thermostat, smart deadbolt lock, temperature sensor, indoor security camera, outdoor security camera and floodlight camera. The devices reportedly appeared in documents submitted by LG to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and UL Solutions. Apple is not named in those filings, and LG has reportedly requested confidentiality for some information. That means the reported Apple connection has not been formally confirmed through the regulatory documents themselves.

Smart home devices could work with Apple’s ecosystem

Several of the reported LG devices are said to support connectivity technologies including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and Matter. The smart lock could be particularly interesting for Apple users. It is reportedly equipped with Ultra Wideband (UWB), a technology that could support proximity-based features such as automatically unlocking the door when a compatible device is nearby. If these products eventually launch as part of Apple's ecosystem, they could give users a more connected experience across security, climate control and home access.

Apple’s home push could grow beyond the hub

Apple is expected to unveil several home-focused products on October 13, including its rumoured home hub, a new Apple TV 4K and an updated HomePod mini. However, consumers may have to wait longer for the reported LG-made accessories. Bloomberg says the products are not expected to become available for several months.