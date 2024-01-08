LIVE TV
Apple begins disbursing 'batterygate' settlement payments to US iPhone users: Report

Washington, USEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 08, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Apple wants battery manufacturing for its next-gen iPhones to take place in India Photograph:(Reuters)

Apple has initiated the process of disbursing payments to iPhone users in the "batterygate" settlement, for alleged intentional slowdowns. The controversy arose in 2017, leading to a $500 million settlement in 2020.

Users who filed compensation claims in the Apple "batterygate" controversy are now receiving payments from the tech giant. Apple had agreed to a settlement of up to $500 million to resolve a lawsuit related to the issue, and reports from Mac Rumors indicate that some users have seen payments, such as $92.17 (approximately ₹ 7,600), deposited into their accounts.

Background: What's the 'batterygate' saga?

The "batterygate" saga unfolded in 2017 when a developer in the United States revealed that certain iOS 10 updates were causing slowdowns in earlier iPhone models like the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7.

Users alleged that this intentional slowing down misled them into thinking their phones were aging rapidly, pushing them to replace or install new batteries.

Apple had initially not disclosed the reason for the slowdown, claiming it was to prevent abrupt shutdowns when the battery hit a particular threshold.

Numerous class-action lawsuits were filed, accusing Apple of prompting premature phone updates rather than merely offering affordable battery replacements.

In 2018, Apple issued an apology for the lack of transparency and reduced the price of iPhone battery replacements to $29.

Apple explained that its engineers promptly addressed the issues, attributing them to consumption spikes, temperature fluctuations, and other factors.

However, in 2020, while denying wrongdoing, Apple settled the nationwide case to avoid the costs and burdens of prolonged litigation.

The settlement, as reported by Reuters, encompasses US owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later. It also includes users of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017. The deadline for submitting a claim for compensation was in October 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

