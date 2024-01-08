Apple begins disbursing 'batterygate' settlement payments to US iPhone users: Report

Users who filed compensation claims in the Apple "batterygate" controversy are now receiving payments from the tech giant. Apple had agreed to a settlement of up to $500 million to resolve a lawsuit related to the issue, and reports from Mac Rumors indicate that some users have seen payments, such as $92.17 (approximately ₹ 7,600), deposited into their accounts.

Background: What's the 'batterygate' saga?

The "batterygate" saga unfolded in 2017 when a developer in the United States revealed that certain iOS 10 updates were causing slowdowns in earlier iPhone models like the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7.

Users alleged that this intentional slowing down misled them into thinking their phones were aging rapidly, pushing them to replace or install new batteries.

Apple had initially not disclosed the reason for the slowdown, claiming it was to prevent abrupt shutdowns when the battery hit a particular threshold.

Numerous class-action lawsuits were filed, accusing Apple of prompting premature phone updates rather than merely offering affordable battery replacements.

In 2018, Apple issued an apology for the lack of transparency and reduced the price of iPhone battery replacements to $29.

Apple explained that its engineers promptly addressed the issues, attributing them to consumption spikes, temperature fluctuations, and other factors.

However, in 2020, while denying wrongdoing, Apple settled the nationwide case to avoid the costs and burdens of prolonged litigation.

The settlement, as reported by Reuters, encompasses US owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later. It also includes users of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017. The deadline for submitting a claim for compensation was in October 2020.