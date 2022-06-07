Apple announces updates, launches buy now pay later service

Apple announced software update to iPhones on Monday (June 6). The tech giant also unveiled a buy now pay later service. In addition to this, the company introduced a Macbook Air powered by its latest M2 chip.

The launches were announced at the Worldwide Development Conference. It is Apple' second major annual event.

Apple also showed off a new car dashboard that will come in new models including those of Ford and Jaguar, and the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for collaboration and data safety.

The latest operating system for iPhones will have a refreshed lockscreen that comes with new widgets, greater personalisation and a new approach towards notifications.

Buy now pay later

Apple Pay Later will allow users to pay using Apple Pay where it is accepted and pay for it in four installments over six weeks, without any additional fee.

Apple has also boosted security features on the new iOS. The company has launched safety check in the settings app. This will enable the user to revoke access to personal data like location etc.

Users can also logout from iCloud accounts on other devices for added safety from the Safety Check page.

The new iOS will have feature fresh updates for CarPlay including new gauge clusters and automakers including Ford Motor Co and Jaguar Land Rover will integrate the feature with their cars.

Apple revealed the M2 chip, the successor to the company's first in-house chip, named M1.

The latest M2 chip, which comes with 24 gigabytes of unified memory, is 18% better than its predecessor and can playback multiple streams of 4K and 8K video.

The M2 chip will be loaded on a brand new MacBook Air, redesigned around the M2 chip. Weighing just 2.7 pounds, new Air is 11.3 inches thick, fitted with a 13.6 inch liquid Retina display and will have a Magsafe charging system.

The MacBook Air will start at $1,199 and come in gray, gold, silver and blue.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE