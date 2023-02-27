ugc_banner

Angry Twitter employee says 'hard work was a mistake' after fresh round of jobs cuts

New York, United StatesEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Feb 27, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

Esther Crawford was a Twitter employee, who gained media attention after her picture of sleeping on the office floor went viral last year. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Taking to Twitter, Crawford wrote: 'The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I'm deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos' 

Twitter employees have lambasted the tech company after the fresh round of latest job cuts. The New York Times reported on Sunday that the social media giant has laid off at least 200 employees, or 10 per cent of its workforce. Reports have mentioned that Twitter now has around 2,000 employees, down from 7,500 when Elon Musk took over. 

The report mentioned that the latest layoffs include product managers, big data experts and engineers working on machine learning and platform reliability. 

Media reports mentioned that some of the employees received an email regarding the layoff late Saturday night. Some found out about the firing when they could not log into the company's internal system. However, Twitter did not immediately confirm the reports. 

Esther Crawford, a Twitter employee gained media attention after her picture of sleeping on the office floor went viral at the time when Musk had just taken over the company. Crawford has also been fired. Reports have mentioned that she was looking after Twitter's subscription service Twitter Blue. 

Taking to Twitter, Crawford wrote: "The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I'm deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos." 

WATCH | Apple secretly working on new innovations 

Crawford's old photo. 

×

Other reactions to the layoff news 

×
×
×

The tech industry remained uncertain in the past year as several giants, including Amazon, Alphabet and Meta, have announced thousands of layoffs. 

The firings come after a major hiring spree in the tech industry when the companies scrambled to meet skyrocketing demand for their products as people went online for work, shopping and entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

Elon Musk, Tesla sued by shareholders over ‘misleading’ self-driving claims

EXPLAINED | Why Nokia changed its logo after nearly 60 years?

Topics