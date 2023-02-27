Angry Twitter employee says 'hard work was a mistake' after fresh round of jobs cuts

Twitter employees have lambasted the tech company after the fresh round of latest job cuts. The New York Times reported on Sunday that the social media giant has laid off at least 200 employees, or 10 per cent of its workforce. Reports have mentioned that Twitter now has around 2,000 employees, down from 7,500 when Elon Musk took over.

The report mentioned that the latest layoffs include product managers, big data experts and engineers working on machine learning and platform reliability.

Media reports mentioned that some of the employees received an email regarding the layoff late Saturday night. Some found out about the firing when they could not log into the company's internal system. However, Twitter did not immediately confirm the reports.

Esther Crawford, a Twitter employee gained media attention after her picture of sleeping on the office floor went viral at the time when Musk had just taken over the company. Crawford has also been fired. Reports have mentioned that she was looking after Twitter's subscription service Twitter Blue.

Taking to Twitter, Crawford wrote: "The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I'm deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos."

Crawford's old photo.

Other reactions to the layoff news

The tech industry remained uncertain in the past year as several giants, including Amazon, Alphabet and Meta, have announced thousands of layoffs.

The firings come after a major hiring spree in the tech industry when the companies scrambled to meet skyrocketing demand for their products as people went online for work, shopping and entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.

