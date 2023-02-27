SpaceX launch from Florida 'scrubbed' two and a half minutes before blast-off

A SpaceX launch to the International Space Station was called off minutes before launch, with officials citing problems with ground systems. NASA and Elon Musk's private rocket company said a technical glitch concerning the flow of ignition fluid used to help start the spacecraft's engines was why the lift-off of the Falcon 9 rocket from Florida had to be cancelled.

The "Crew 6" SpaceX launch was supposed to carry two US astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates crewmate to the ISS. The SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 mission was to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:45 am. The countdown seemed to be going fine until about two and a half minutes before blastoff. NASA then announced on its live webcast that the SpaceX launch is being postponed.

The first back-up launch opportunity has been set for early Tuesday early morning, although neither NASA nor SpaceX when will the launch be carried out again. "Scrubbed" launches are pretty common when a human crew is involved due to the highly complex nature of the launch.

If the SpaceX launch had been a success, the crew was expected to take about 25 hours to reach their destination at the International Space Station (ISS). Crew 6 mission is carrying the sixth long-duration ISS team aboard SpaceX since the company started sending American astronauts to orbit in May 2020.

The SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 crew

NASA's Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, Russia's Andrey Fedyaev and Sultan al-Neyadi of the United Arab Emirates will be spending six months on the orbiting space station. Sultan al-Neyadi is only the fourth astronaut from an Arab country and the second from the UAE to travel to space.

Sultan al-Neyadi, when asked how does he plan to observe the holy month of Ramadan in space, he said fasting won't be compulsory for him since his situation falls under an exception.

"I'm in... the definition of a traveler, and we can actually break fast," Neyadi said. "It's not compulsory."

"Actually fasting is not compulsory if you're... feeling not well," he said.

The space flight would also be the first for Hoburg, the Endeavour pilot, and Fedyaev, the Russian mission specialist.

