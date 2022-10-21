Amazon shuts online store fabric.com in cost-cutting move

The latest cost-cutting measure taken by the online retail giant Amazon is the closure of a company that has been selling fabrics for close to 30 years.

Fabric.com announced its decision to stop selling goods on its website and advised users to make purchases on Amazon in its place. The final day for clients to place orders on the fabric website is Thursday.

“As part of our regular business planning, we continually evaluate the progress and potential of our offerings and have made the decision to close Fabric.com,” Amazon spokesperson Betsy Harden said in a prepared statement.

It’s unclear how many employees will be impacted by the closure. Harden said Amazon will work with staff to help them “identify other opportunities” at the company, including at nearby warehouses. Employees who do not stay with Amazon will be given severance, she said.

Also read | Amazon workers in Albany reject unionisation, labour leader calls it ‘sham election’

Craft Industry Alliance was the first to break the news of the closure.

Georgia-based Phoenix Textiles Group, the predecessor to Fabric.com, was established in 1993. Before it started selling products directly to customers and launching its own website, it worked as a wholesale distributor of clothing materials for a number of years.

In 2008, Amazon bought the business. At the time, it was stated that doing so would enable Amazon to provide its consumers with additional sewing and craft supplies while also assisting the fabric site in growing its product variety.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: