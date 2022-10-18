Amazon's leaked documents reveal why its attrition rate is so high

A recent report by Engadget stated that a third of Amazon's new joinings stayed for over three weeks and later are either quitting, being fired or being laid off. The report stated that it's just not workers but the managers who are also leaving and if not leaving, they are advancing their careers.

The report suggested that the company is facing serious issues in retaining employees. It further revealed that the company's global attrition last year was nearly $8 billion in consumer field operations, The Verge reported.

The report is based on a few Amazon research papers, and spreadsheets. It claimed that workers are more likely to quit rather than be fired or laid off.

It was further identified that the problem exists in all tiers of the company and just not limited to the warehouse workers or a few tiers. The report however did not specify the attrition rate of tiers.

Another factor the report stated is that nearly three per cent of hourly employees quit each week, as per a report by The New York Times.

The main issue stated within Amazon was "development and promotions." Though the company provides many training programmes, they are said to be organised in wasteful and disorganised manners.

Amazon seems to face severe problems with its staff quitting and facing criticism for how it manages to lay off.

As per media reports, last year Amazon was all set to remove the last 6 per cent of employees, which it didn't after so many left and wanted them to work on improving their performances.

