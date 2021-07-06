Alexa can now follow you around  

Yup, you heard me right. The headline of this review isn't merely a clickbait but is actually accurate. Despite the debate around privacy, I have been a fan of smart home devices simply because of how they simplify my daily life. Trust me, if you are a working parent trying to navigate through the many monotonous yet imperative chores of the daily grind, you may forget about which app is tracking what as long as you can book you a cab, schedule an appointment, track a shopping order or even entertain your toddler while you try and squeeze in a workout to meet that lockdown goal. You can slot this under unpopular opinion.

And the new Amazon Echo Show 10 can do all of it. Though priced high, it helps me get through the day, entertains my son and even helps me meet my daily calorie burn goal.

Time to meet the latest Amazon Echo smart speaker, the Echo Show 10, which is priced at a jaw-dropping Rs 24,999. So, the question is, is it worth it?

I say yes because if you're building a smart home and relying on technology to help make your life easier, this is an investment.

Design

Say hello to the biggest model in the product family. This one is heavy and takes pride in itself as it has smart display and speaker. Why do I say heavy? Because you'll need to mount it in a clutter-free space to accommodate its three-driver system that acts as a backbone but also provides booming sound.

And here's the party trick, the motion sensor allows the screen to turn towards the voice command. So, if you're belting out orders from another corner of the kitchen to follow the recipe of a recent cooking experiment, the screen will follow you and a helpful Alexa will tell you what to do.

The third gen smart display comes with a brilliant 1,280 X 800 pixels screen with a separate speaker attached at the back. And if you don't have enough space for the massive display to swivel around, simply turn off the motion sensor from the swipe down tab at the top. Remember, this heavy body needs to be connected to a power source at all times. I wouldn't let kids lift it up as it's bound to fall from nimble hands. If you're putting it on a counter top, get rid of all decorative items since this bad boy needs some space to move. For those with privacy concerns, you can turn off the camera from the buttons on the top.

Display

I loved watching content on the Echo Show 10's display. Only those with extremely high-end televisions will disagree. The sound quality and viewing experience leaves little room for any complaint. Alexa's know-how gets better with every upgrade and she knows what you want and therein lies the conundrum about voice assistants and their indelible footprint in our lives. Use the drop-in feature to make your home truly smart.

Great for kids

Are we still advocating zero screen time for kids when online classes have become an intrinsic part of our lives, even for children as young as three years old? Like I always say, these gadgets are built for children and are intuitive at best. My son knows what to play, when to play, how to play. I have thoroughly enjoyed teaching him some fundamentals from across the room with a simple, "Alexa, tell us about the planets in the Solar System!" Just make sure your child isn't too close to the screen because we need to be prudent while being creative.

Pro Tips

Try using the Toy Doctor skill on Alexa. The Kids' skills are more creative, fun to indulge in, and are more engaging for different age groups. If you have other smart gadgets, connect your smart bulbs, air purifiers and regulate your electricity bill.

How I used Echo Show 10?

I can regale you all with fancy specifications, tech jargon and even some gasp-worthy features in a review. Let us cut through the noise and talk about how you would use an expensive smart display such as this one in your daily life.

Exercise: Given the compact space it occupies, you can plug it in any corner. The sound and display will push you to do those extra burpees, push-ups or squats depending on your punishment of choice.

Cook up a storm: For cooks, this is a best friend. Alexa will follow your visual and audio cues and show you what needs to be done so you can be a MasterChef in your own right.

Bedtime for kids: Say goodnight and the Echo Show 10 transforms from an overeager employee to a calming best friend. Colours and lights are dimmed, lullabies are played and it's time to call it a night.

Should you buy it?

We've been here before. We've been wooed with a smart display and smart speaker all in one. But as someone who sees her son marvel at technology each day, I was sold when Alexa followed him around while he jumped to 'Wheels on the Bus' and I got to catch a breath. At nearly Rs 25,000, it is an investment. Lockdowns have taught us that technology cannot just simplify our lives but also keep us engaged. So, go for this smart display and speaker if you have the budget. Be prepared for Alexa to follow you around.