/AI is making your next MacBook more expensive. Here's why

Artificial intelligence is making computers smarter. It is also making them more expensive. Apple recently increased prices for several MacBook and iPad models after memory costs surged, highlighting a growing problem across the technology industry. The company says demand for memory chips has risen so quickly that it has become difficult for consumer electronics makers to secure enough supply at reasonable prices. The shortage is largely being driven by AI companies building massive data centres to train and run increasingly powerful artificial intelligence models.

Why AI needs so much memory

Every AI model relies on enormous amounts of high-speed memory. Whether it is ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude or other large AI systems, they all run on servers packed with advanced processors and memory chips. These chips temporarily store huge amounts of data while AI models process requests. As companies race to build larger AI systems, demand for memory has climbed sharply. Technology firms including Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta are investing billions of dollars in AI infrastructure. That has increased competition for memory chips that are also used in consumer products such as laptops, tablets and smartphones.

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Why Apple is paying more

Apple does not manufacture its own memory chips. Instead, it buys DRAM and NAND flash memory from suppliers such as Samsung, SK hynix and Micron. As AI companies place larger and more profitable orders, suppliers have shifted more production towards AI-focused hardware. That has tightened supply for consumer electronics manufacturers. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently described the situation as unlike anything he has seen during his decades in the technology industry. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Cook compared the current memory market to a "hundred-year flood" and said suppliers were passing on significant price increases because demand had outpaced available supply. According to Apple, the increase became large enough that the company had to raise prices on selected MacBook and iPad models.

Why memory makers are prioritising AI

The memory industry has changed dramatically over the past two years. During the slowdown in 2023, manufacturers cut investment after profits fell sharply.

Now, demand has returned but from a different source.

Instead of smartphones and personal computers, AI servers have become the biggest buyers of advanced memory. These customers are often willing to pay more than traditional consumer electronics companies because memory is essential for training and running AI models. That has encouraged suppliers to prioritise AI-related production, further reducing available supply for consumer devices.

Could iPhones become more expensive?

Apple has not announced price increases for iPhones. However, industry analysts believe the same market pressures could eventually affect other products if memory prices remain elevated.

Much will depend on whether memory manufacturers expand production quickly enough to meet growing AI demand while maintaining supply for consumer electronics. For now, Apple says it hopes pricing and supply return to more normal levels.

AI is changing more than software