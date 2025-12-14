/AI data centre growth may hit public infrastructure work

The rapid growth of AI data centres may come at a cost for other key infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges and public transport, according to a Bloomberg report.

As governments invest heavily in public infrastructure, the surge in private spending on data centres is creating strong competition for money, workers and materials. Experts warn this could slow down long-planned public projects.

Record government spending meets private AI investment

In 2025, state and local governments in the United States sold record levels of debt for the second year in a row, according to Bloomberg. Strategists expect another $600 billion in government debt sales next year, with most of the funds aimed at infrastructure improvements.

These project to include:

Roads and highways

Bridges

Transport systems

Public utilities

However, at the same time, private investment in AI data centres is rising sharply.

According to US Census Bureau data, private spending on data centre construction is running at an annual rate of more than $41 billion.

This figure is roughly equal to state and local government spending on transportation construction.

Labour shortages add to the pressure

The growing number of construction projects is increasing demand for skilled workers at a time when the industry already faces shortages.According to Bloomberg, the construction sector is under pressure due to:

Retirements of experienced workers

Fewer new workers entering the industry

Stricter immigration policies and both public infrastructure and private data centres competing for the same workforce, delays are becoming more likely.

Industry leaders warn of delays

Andrew Anagnost who is CEO of Autodesk, a company that provides architecture and design software, said there is “absolutely no doubt” that data centre construction is pulling resources away from other projects.

“I guarantee you a lot of those infrastructure projects are not going to move as fast as people want,” Anagnost told Bloomberg.

Why this matters

AI data centres are critical for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital services.