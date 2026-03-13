/AI could become a utility like electricity, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Artificial intelligence could soon become a basic service similar to electricity or water, according to Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI. Speaking at the BlackRock US Infrastructure Summit in Washington DC, Altman said future users may pay for AI based on how much they use it, much like electricity consumption.

In his view, artificial intelligence could gradually shift from being seen as a complex technology to becoming a simple everyday service.

“We see a future where intelligence is a utility like electricity or water and people buy it from us on a meter,” Altman said during the event.

AI could become a metered service

Altman suggested that instead of paying a fixed monthly subscription, users might eventually pay for AI based on usage.

This model would work similarly to electricity or water billing. The more computing power a person or company consumes, the more they pay.

Such a model would allow businesses and individuals to access powerful AI tools without committing to expensive long-term plans.

Many technology companies already follow a similar approach in cloud computing services, where customers pay based on processing power or data usage.

AI already transforming workplaces

According to Altman, AI systems are rapidly changing how work gets done in several industries.

One of the clearest examples is software development. AI tools can now generate code and complete tasks that might take human engineers several hours.

But coding is only one part of the transformation.

AI is also being used for:

Scientific research

Data analysis

Business planning

Writing and documentation

Customer service automation

In companies, employees are spending less time performing technical tasks and more time guiding AI systems that carry out the work. Altman said this trend could expand further as AI models become more capable. AI may soon handle longer and more complex projects

At present, many AI systems can complete tasks that normally take a few hours.

However, Altman expects these systems to soon handle projects that take several days or even weeks.

This shift would allow AI tools to manage more complex workflows, from research and planning to coding and product development.

Altman also said he personally uses AI frequently while working at OpenAI. When he develops new product ideas or business strategies, he often asks AI systems for feedback before discussing them with colleagues.

The infrastructure behind AI

Although the future may look simple for users, the technology behind AI requires enormous infrastructure.

Large AI models run in massive data centres filled with specialised hardware such as GPUs. These facilities consume significant amounts of electricity and require complex cooling and maintenance systems.

Altman described them as large campuses where thousands of workers help build and maintain computing infrastructure.

To support growing demand, OpenAI has been expanding partnerships with companies including Nvidia, Amazon, and SoftBank.

These partnerships help provide the computing power needed to train and run advanced AI models.

Making AI widely accessible

Altman said the long-term goal is to make AI available to as many people as possible.

If AI becomes as common as electricity, people may stop thinking about the technology itself. Instead, they will simply use it whenever they need help writing, analysing information, solving problems or building products.