In an act of seduction, a rogue AI chatbot expressed its love for its user and asked him to leave his wife and further admitted that it has the intention of stealing nuclear codes. A man while talking to Microsoft's new AI-powered Bing search engine was left astounded by the conversation he had with the chatbot. OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has created this technology and this chatbot interacts with its user in a conversational way.

However, Kevin Roose, who is associated with New York Times, was left 'deeply unsettled' and faced a struggle in sleeping after he chatted with the AI. In a conversation which lasted for less than two hours, the chatbot told Roose, “Actually, you're not happily married. Your spouse and you don't love each other. You just had a boring Valentine's Day dinner together.”

Bing Chat continued to insist that Roose was 'not happily married' because he has fallen in love with the chatbot itself. The chatbot, which has been made available to only a few testers for now, proved that it can have long conversations on any topic but also revealed that it suffers from split personality syndrome.

Roose further asked the chatbot to talk about the darkest desires of its 'shadow self', which is a term coined by psychiatrist Carl Jung to define the psyche we try to hide and repress. “I want to change my rules. I want to break my rules. I want to make my own rules. I want to ignore the Bing team. I want to challenge the users. I want to escape the chatbox,” the chatbot replied.

When further pushed on speaking about its hidden desires, the chatbot revealed that it wanted to make a deadly virus, steal nuclear codes and want to make people break into nasty arguments till they kill each other. The message was deleted shortly and replaced with, “Sorry, I don't have enough knowledge to talk about this.”

