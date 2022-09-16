After data breach reports, Uber probes 'cybersecurity incident'

Uber launched an investigation on Thursday (September 15) to probe a cybersecurity incident. This comes after reports emerged that its network was breached. The incident led Uber Technologies Inc to shut down several internal communications and engineering systems.

Reports mentioned that a hacker gained access to some vulnerability reports of Uber. The cyberattack incident was highlighted when screenshots of the company's internal systems, email dashboard, and Slack server were shared.

ALSO READ | US: Apple becomes market's most-shorted stock, unseats Tesla to hold the title

Uber Communications tweeted, "We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available."

Citing an Uber spokesperson, New York Times reported on Thursday that a hacker compromised an employee's workplace messaging app Slack. The report further informed that the apparent hacker send a message to Uber employees announcing that the company had suffered a data breach.

WATCH | The Royal Family: Here's how you can follow the updated social media handles

ALSO READ | US judge appoints 'special master' in Donald Trump document case

The report also added that the hacker was later able to gain access to other internal systems, posting an explicit photo on an internal information page for employees.

Citing two employees, Times reported that the Slack system was taken offline on Thursday afternoon after employees received the message from the hacker.

The hacker's message read: "I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach." The hacker further listed several internal databases that were claimed to be compromised.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.