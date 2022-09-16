US judge appoints 'special master' in Donald Trump document case

A Brooklyn-based federal judge has been named as an independent arbiter to sort through thousands of documents seized from Donald Trump's Florida estate.

A US judge on Thursday said that the arbiter will determine if any documents are protected by executive privilege.

The federal judge in New York, Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that Raymond Dearie will be the arbiter-the so-called special master.

Dearie's name as a possible candidate for the special master role was suggested by Trump. The former US president had sued in court to obtain the review. The Justice Department had also endorsed Dearie's appointment.

The Justice Department's bid to resume its criminal investigation into classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last month has also been rejected by judge Cannon.

Last week, Cannon issued an injunction that barred the Justice Department from using any of the documents for its investigation while the special master conducted their review.

The department argued that a smaller set of 100 or so classified documents that are part of the reams of papers taken from Mar-a-Lago should first be given to criminal prosecutors investigating Trump, before they go to the special master.

The department filed suit to be able to resume looking at the classified papers right away. But in her ruling Thursday, Cannon refused to lift any part of her injunction.

Trouble mounted for Trump as the FBI is probing his alleged mishandling of classified documents. The probe took a dramatic turn when Trump revealed on August 8 that the FBI had raided his home.

Besides, the investigation related to the documents that were seized by the FBI, Trump is also being probed in New York into his business practices.

An investigation is also underway over his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and for January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

