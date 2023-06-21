After Apple, Google to shift some smartphone production to India



Taking a leaf out of Apple’s playbook, the US tech giant Google is also banking on India to diversify its supply chain away from China. According to a report by Bloomberg, Google is scouting for suppliers in India to assemble its Pixel smartphones in the country.

The California-based company is believed to have already started conversations with India’s homegrown companies like Lava International Limited and Dixon Technologies India Ltd. Google is also in talks with Foxconn Technology Group’s Indian unit Bharat FIH to set up a wide supplier base in India.

WION tried to reach out to Lava International Limited for its comment on the Bloomberg report, but its representatives didn’t respond. Meeting between Indian IT minister and Google CEO The development comes after Google CEO Sundar Pichai and India’s IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met last month at the company’s headquarters in the US and held discussions regarding the ‘Make in India’ programme.

Google’s top executives were in India earlier this month for partnership talks. Ana Corrales, operating chief of its consumer hardware arm, and Maggie Wei, a senior director of global sustaining product operations, were among the top Google executives who visited India. India a key market for Google India represents a significant market for Google's services; however, the company has largely shied away from taking the dominance of cheaper Chinese phones head-on. By establishing local assembly facilities, Google aims to boost Pixel sales.

Watch: Google invests $36 million in Indian space startup × If this smartphone endeavour proves successful, Google may consider shifting the production of other hardware products like speakers to India as well, according to media reports. Google to expand production beyond China and Vietnam According to Counterpoint Research, Google manufactured approximately 9 million Pixel smartphones last year. Now, this development highlights Google's intention to expand its production beyond China and Vietnam, as discussions in India revolve around this matter.

The Pixel is renowned for its advanced features, and Google utilises its flagship hardware product to demonstrate the capabilities of its optimised Android operating system and apps.