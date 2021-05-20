About this result: Google set to roll out new feature to stop fake news

Popular search engine, Google, is set to launch new features to make sure fake news is not circulated through the platform anymore.

The tech giant will be releasing an ‘About this Result’ in the search feature of the platform which will show fact-checked result cards.

Also read | Google looks to share a glimpse of future

This fact-checking will not be done by Google itself. Instead, it will be taking the help of third-party services such as PolitiFact and Snope.

These cards will also show information about the company, statement, and person by linking its Wikipedia page to it. As soon as the user searches for something, the search results will also include a little about how the website (showing the result) describes itself and what is the assessment of the third-party fact-checkers on it.

Also read | Groom almost marries wrong woman after Google Maps takes him to wrong venue

The feature was announced in the Google I/O developer's conference keynote on Tuesday. Google experts are hoping this will help users make an informed decision, before sharing or believing the specific piece of news or claim.

"Even though differing conclusions may be presented, we think it’s still helpful for people to understand the degree of consensus around a particular claim and have clear information on which sources agree," Google said in a blog statement.

The feature has been announced a few weeks after Google vowed to curb spread of fake news.