Google looks to share a glimpse of future

Google unveils upcoming hardware and software, like Android 12, etc, at virtual conference named 'Google I/O 2021'. 
 

View in App

Picture Perfect

Google says it is coming up with a smartphone camera depicts skin tone more accurately. (Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google)
 

(Photograph:Others)

Using AI for albums

With the help of AI, Google Photos will curate collections to share with the user. (Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google)
 

(Photograph:Others)

Say Hi to Android 12

An update to its operating system, Google is describing Android 12 as 'the biggest design change in Android's history'. (Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google)
 

(Photograph:Others)

The 'Smart Canvas'

Google has launched a new feature called "Smart Canvas". It is a sort of umbrella platform, which connects Google Docs, Meet, Sheets, Tasks, and Slides. (Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google)
 

(Photograph:Others)

Soon video chat in 3D

According to Google, it is working on a new video chat system. In it, the person you're chatting to appears in front of you in 3D. (Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google)

(Photograph:Others)

Topics

Read in App