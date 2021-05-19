Google looks to share a glimpse of future

Google unveils upcoming hardware and software, like Android 12, etc, at virtual conference named 'Google I/O 2021'.
Google says it is coming up with a smartphone camera depicts skin tone more accurately. (Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google)
With the help of AI, Google Photos will curate collections to share with the user. (Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google)
An update to its operating system, Google is describing Android 12 as 'the biggest design change in Android's history'. (Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google)
Google has launched a new feature called "Smart Canvas". It is a sort of umbrella platform, which connects Google Docs, Meet, Sheets, Tasks, and Slides. (Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google)
According to Google, it is working on a new video chat system. In it, the person you're chatting to appears in front of you in 3D. (Photo Credit: Screenshot from Google)