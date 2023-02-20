Hair now, gone to space tomorrow: Long-dead ex-US presidents' locks to be beamed up

The long-dead presidents of the United States, or rather their hair, would soon go on a hair-raising journey into space. George Washington, John F. Kennedy, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan will undertake this journey. The announcement was made on Presidents' Day, which in the United States is celebrated on the third Monday of February. This year it was celebrated on February 20th. It was announced by Celestis, a Texas-based company that specialises in space burials.

Celestis said that it will launch what it believes to be "authenticated DNA" of former presidents into space aboard a rocket later this year.

The hair samples of the four former presidents, as per an AFP report, were donated by an anonymous donor. They came with certificates of authenticity.

As per Celestis, "these hair samples have been in a climate-controlled facility for several years in preparation for this mission."

Hair samples of the former Presidents will be accompanied by the cremated remains of Gene Roddenberry, the creator of the 1960s television series Star Trek and other cast members.

They will be transported aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) rocket that has been dubbed 'Enterprise'.

Enterprise also happens to be the name of the starship in the sci-fi show Star Trek.

"By adding the DNA of these American icons to Enterprise, we establish a precursor for future human missions, and add to the historical record of human exploration of deep space," said Charles Chafer, Celestis CEO and co-founder.

The company doesn't just send the remains of celebrities into space, anyone can opt for a space burial. Celestial currently charges $4,995 to launch remains into Earth orbit, while a voyage into deep space beyond the Moon begins at $12,500.

(With inputs from agencies)

