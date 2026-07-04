/220+ million units: Do you know which Apple iPhone model sold the most units ever?

Apple has released dozens of iPhone models over the past 19 years, but one generation remains its biggest commercial success. According to industry estimates from market research firms including Omdia and CIRP, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are still Apple's best-selling smartphones ever, with combined lifetime sales estimated at more than 220 million units.

Apple does not officially publish lifetime sales figures for individual iPhone models. However, analysts widely agree that the iPhone 6 family remains the company's biggest seller.

Why did the iPhone 6 become such a huge success?

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When Apple introduced the iPhone 6 in September 2014, it marked one of the biggest changes in iPhone history. After years of offering smaller displays, Apple finally launched larger 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens. At the time, many Android smartphones had already moved towards bigger displays, and millions of Apple users had delayed upgrading while waiting for larger iPhones. The iPhone 6 arrived at the right moment, creating one of the strongest upgrade cycles Apple had ever seen.

The phones also introduced a slimmer aluminium design, improved cameras, the A8 processor, Apple Pay and faster LTE connectivity, making them attractive upgrades for both existing iPhone users and first-time buyers.

The launch that helped Apple reach new heights

The success of the iPhone 6 went far beyond smartphone sales. The launch helped Apple report record quarterly revenue and profits. It also strengthened the company's position in key markets such as China, where demand for larger-screen smartphones was growing rapidly. Industry analysts believe the iPhone 6 series generated tens of billions of dollars in revenue and became one of the products that established Apple as one of the world's most valuable companies.

Which iPhones sold the most after the iPhone 6?

Several newer models have also recorded impressive sales. The iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 7 series and iPhone 12 family all ranked among Apple's best-selling devices, thanks to improved cameras, better battery life and wider 5G adoption. However, none has surpassed the estimated lifetime sales of the iPhone 6 generation.

Why hasn't Apple broken the record yet?