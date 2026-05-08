/‘Your DM chats are no longer private’: Instagram removes end-to-end encryption from messages

Meta has ended end-to-end encryption for direct messages on Instagram from May 8, 2026. This means that messages sent through Instagram DMs are no longer fully private, marking a significant change in how users communicate on the platform.
The feature, which was introduced in 2023, ensured that only the sender and receiver could read messages. With its removal, chats may now be accessible under certain conditions, depending on how systems are used to monitor content.
What changes for Instagram users
With end-to-end encryption removed, Instagram users will notice a change in how their messages are handled.
Earlier, encrypted chats meant:
Messages could not be accessed by third parties
Trending Stories
Only users involved in the chat could read them
Now, messages may be:
Analysed for safety purposes
Accessible through technical systems if required
Meta had earlier informed users about this update and provided an option to download or back up chats before the change took effect.
Why Meta is making this move
One of the key reasons behind the change is linked to user safety, especially concerns around harmful content.
Reports suggest that removing encryption allows platforms to:
Detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM)
Identify grooming behaviour
Flag harassment or illegal content
The move follows increasing global pressure on tech companies to improve safety measures on messaging platforms.
Legal and regulatory pressure
Governments in several regions, including the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, have been pushing for stronger monitoring of online platforms.
Regulations such as:
The UK’s Online Safety Act
Proposed EU Chat Control rules are aimed at ensuring companies can detect harmful content, even within private communications. Earlier this year, a jury in New Mexico ordered Meta to pay $375 million, citing concerns about platform safety and user protection.
Privacy concerns and debate
While the change may help detect harmful activity, it has also raised concerns among privacy advocates.
Experts argue that:
Removing encryption may reduce user privacy
Messages could become more vulnerable to misuse
Trust in private communication may be affected
This creates a balance issue between ensuring safety and protecting personal data.
What happens next
Meta has not confirmed whether similar changes will be applied to other platforms like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. For now, the update applies only to Instagram, but it signals a broader shift in how tech companies may handle private messaging in the future. As regulations continue to evolve, platforms may increasingly adjust their systems to meet safety requirements while managing user expectations around privacy.