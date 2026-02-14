/‘Identify people using AI’: Meta plans to add facial recognition to its smart glasses

Meta is considering adding facial recognition technology to its smart glasses as early as this year, according to a report by The New York Times. The feature, internally called “Name Tag”, would allow users to identify people they see and receive information about them through Meta’s AI assistant.

The report says the plans are still under discussion and could change, as Meta continues to weigh the safety and privacy risks linked to facial recognition.

What is Meta’s ‘Name Tag’ feature

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the report, Name Tag would use facial recognition to help smart glasses wearers identify people around them. Once activated, the glasses could show a person’s name or basic details through Meta’s AI system.

The feature is designed to work hands-free, relying on the built-in camera and AI software in Meta’s smart glasses. However, it is not clear what information would be shown, how accurate the system would be, or whether people being identified would be notified.

Why Meta is being cautious

Meta has been discussing facial recognition internally since early last year. An internal memo cited in the report shows the company is aware that the feature carries “safety and privacy risks”.

The company had earlier planned to test Name Tag at a conference for visually impaired users before a wider rollout, but this plan was later dropped. The report also claims Meta believed the current political climate in the United States could reduce public pushback.

Meta previously explored facial recognition for its first-generation smart glasses in 2021 but abandoned the idea due to ethical concerns and technical limits.

Privacy concerns

Facial recognition has long been controversial, with critics warning it can be misused for surveillance or profiling. Meta itself shut down its large-scale facial recognition system on Facebook in 2021 after regulatory pressure.

The report notes that Meta is revisiting the idea now, as its smart glasses have seen stronger-than-expected demand and as relations between Big Tech and the US government have shifted.

Meta has not publicly confirmed the feature or shared details about user consent, opt-outs, or data storage.

What happens next

If introduced, Name Tag would mark a major shift in consumer smart glasses, moving from simple photo and video capture to real-time identification. Whether Meta moves ahead will likely depend on regulatory scrutiny, public reaction and how the company addresses privacy safeguards.