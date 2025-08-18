/'I don’t Google anymore,' says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he no longer uses Google Search OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that he doesn’t remember the last time he used Google Search. Speaking at a recent dinner with reporters, Altman said that for normal searches, he relies on ChatGPT.





The comments published by The Verge’s Command Line newsletter.

“I don’t use Google anymore. I legitimately cannot tell you the last time I did a Google search.”

OpenAI released GPT-5, the latest and most advanced version of its ChatGPT chatbot, on August 7, 2025. And Altman described it as a “major upgrade” and “a significant step along the path of AGI”.

The bigger picture