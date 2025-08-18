/'I don’t Google anymore,' says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he doesn't remember the last time he used Google Search. At a recent dinner with reporters, he shared that he now uses ChatGPT for most of his everyday searches.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he no longer uses Google Search OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that he doesn’t remember the last time he used Google Search. Speaking at a recent dinner with reporters, Altman said that for normal searches, he relies on ChatGPT.
“I don’t use Google anymore.”
The comments published by The Verge’s Command Line newsletter.
“I don’t use Google anymore. I legitimately cannot tell you the last time I did a Google search.”
OpenAI released GPT-5, the latest and most advanced version of its ChatGPT chatbot, on August 7, 2025. And Altman described it as a “major upgrade” and “a significant step along the path of AGI”.
Altman’s comments come at a time when AI tools are beginning to reshape how people search for and consume information. While Google Search remains widely used, the rise of AI chatbots like ChatGPT signals changing habits, especially among younger users and professionals in technology. However, experts say search engines are not going away soon. Instead, the future may involve a mix of traditional web search and AI-driven assistants, with both competing for users’ attention.