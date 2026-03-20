/‘Google will win the AI race in the West, China on Earth, and SpaceX in space,’ says Elon Musk

The global race to dominate artificial intelligence is intensifying, with the United States and China competing across technology, business and geopolitics. Now, Elon Musk has offered a striking view on how this race may unfold.

In a post on X, Musk said China could emerge as the leader in artificial intelligence on Earth, while his own company SpaceX may lead in space.

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What exactly did Elon Musk said?

Musk made the comment while replying to a discussion involving Bindu Reddy, CEO of Abacus AI, who had criticised Google’s progress in artificial intelligence.

Responding to the debate, Musk wrote:

“Google will win the AI race in the West, China on Earth and SpaceX in space.”

While the comment appeared partly informal, it reflects broader trends in how different regions are approaching AI development.

Why Musk believes China could lead

China and the United States are taking different paths in artificial intelligence.

US-based companies such as Microsoft, OpenAI, and Google are investing heavily in large language models, cloud services and enterprise AI tools. Many of these systems are paid or restricted to specific users.

In contrast, Chinese companies are focusing on wider accessibility. Firms such as Alibaba and startups like DeepSeek have released open-source or low-cost AI models. This approach allows developers and smaller businesses to use and modify AI tools more easily. Some analysts believe this could lead to faster adoption at scale, even if US models remain stronger in certain benchmarks.

The idea of different winners in AI

Musk’s comment suggests that the AI race may not have a single winner. Instead, different regions and companies could lead in different areas: China: broader AI adoption and deployment United States: advanced research and enterprise systems Space sector: emerging AI applications beyond Earth. He also hinted that the Western AI race could still be led by companies like Google.

This reflects a more fragmented view of the AI ecosystem, where leadership depends on use cases rather than one global leader.

SpaceX and the next frontier of AI

Musk also pointed to space as a new arena for artificial intelligence. He has previously spoken about plans to combine xAI with SpaceX to build orbital AI data centres. Reports suggest such projects could be valued at around $1.25 trillion.

These space-based systems would:

Use solar energy for computing

Reduce energy costs compared to Earth-based data centres

Support satellite networks and deep-space missions

If implemented, this could allow AI systems to operate beyond Earth, supporting autonomous spacecraft and future exploration missions.

What this means for the global AI race

The AI race is no longer limited to technology companies. It now involves governments, infrastructure, energy and global influence.