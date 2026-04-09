/‘Claude Mythos in cybersecurity’: How Anthropic’s new AI model can find hidden software vulnerabilities

Anthropic has revealed details about a new experimental AI model called Claude Mythos, which the company says is its most advanced system so far. According to Anthropic, the model has demonstrated a strong ability to detect serious cybersecurity flaws in widely used software systems. Because of its capabilities, the company is not releasing the model publicly yet and is instead working with technology partners to fix the vulnerabilities it discovered.

The announcement reflects how AI tools are increasingly being used in cybersecurity research to identify weaknesses in complex software systems.

Claude Mythos identified thousands of software vulnerabilities

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In a blog post, Anthropic said Claude Mythos Preview was able to identify thousands of previously unknown vulnerabilities in widely used software.

These include “zero-day vulnerabilities”, which are security flaws that software developers have not yet discovered. Zero-day vulnerabilities are particularly concerning because attackers can exploit them before developers have time to fix them.

Anthropic said the AI model identified vulnerabilities across:

Web browsers

Operating systems

Core system software

The company added that some of the vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to escalate access from a normal user account to full control of a system.

Vulnerabilities discovered in OpenBSD and Linux systems

Among the findings was a 27-year-old vulnerability in OpenBSD, an operating system widely used in security-focused infrastructure such as firewalls and servers. The model also identified several vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel, which powers the majority of servers worldwide and forms the backbone of many internet services.

Security researchers say the Linux kernel is one of the most widely analysed pieces of software in the world, which makes the discovery of new vulnerabilities particularly notable.

According to Anthropic, these flaws could potentially allow attackers to gain elevated access to systems if exploited.

Anthropic working with 40 technology companies

Because of the security implications, Anthropic said it is collaborating with more than 40 technology companies to address the vulnerabilities identified by Claude Mythos.

The goal is to fix the security issues before the model is released more broadly. This approach reflects a growing concern in the AI industry: extremely capable AI systems could potentially identify security weaknesses faster than humans, which creates both benefits and risks.

Anthropic said controlled testing with industry partners will help ensure that vulnerabilities are addressed responsibly.

Why the model is not yet publicly released

Although Claude Mythos reportedly outperforms earlier models such as Claude Opus 4.6 and other competing AI systems on several benchmarks, Anthropic is taking a cautious approach.

The company said the model’s cybersecurity capabilities mean it needs additional testing and safeguards before public deployment.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has previously warned that highly capable AI models may present new risks if released without careful evaluation. Earlier reports also suggested that the model’s existence first became known after references appeared in a data leak related to Anthropic’s internal systems.

AI and the future of cybersecurity

Cybersecurity experts increasingly see artificial intelligence as a powerful tool for analysing large codebases and identifying weaknesses that human researchers may overlook.

Traditional vulnerability discovery often requires months of manual review by security teams. AI systems can scan code at scale and highlight suspicious patterns within minutes.