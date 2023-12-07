Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Streaming: How to watch ZIM vs IRE T20 series LIVE in India

ZIM vs IRE 1st T20 Live Streaming: Ireland Men's Cricket Team will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the first game of the three-match T20I bilateral series in Harare on Thursday (Dec 7). It is Ireland's second time in Africa for a bilateral series.

Zimbabwe will enter the series after they couldn't qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024 at the African qualifiers. Only two teams from the African region have qualified for the international showpiece, Namibia and Uganda. Zimbabwe was not a part of the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023, as they could not qualify earlier this year.

However, Zimbabwe's captain, Sikandar Raza, will look forward to their T20 series with Ireland. Sean Williams, Craig Ervine and Wessly Madhevere can prove crucial in the series.

Meanwhile, Ireland's star batter Paul Stirling will lead the side in white-ball cricket after Andrew Balbirnie stepped down from captaincy duties.

Previously, Ireland and Zimbabwe have clashed in 11 T20I matches. Ireland has won six games, while Zimbabwe emerged victorious in five.

ZIM vs IRE 1st T20I Squad

Zimbabwe:

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams

Ireland:

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young

ZIM vs IRE 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match.

Where is the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match.

When is the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match is on Thursday (Dec 7).

At what time the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match will start?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match will start at 9:30 pm IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

Cricket buffs can watch the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match on the Fancode app and website in India. The ZIM vs IRE 1st t20 match will not be televised in India.