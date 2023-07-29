Zim Afro T10: Yusuf Pathan hits Mohammed Amir for three sixes in an over - WATCH

Former India batsman Yusuf Pathan turned back the clock in the ongoing Afro T10 league on Friday, July 28 as he hit 80 run (not out) for just 26 runs. Pathan, playing for Joburg Buffaloes, also smashed former Pakistan speedster Mohammed Amir for 25 run in an over to take his team home.

Pathan came to crease at number four as his team looked to chase a huge total of 141 runs in 10 over against Durban Qalandars in the first qualifier. The Buffaloes looked tied until the eight over of the inning when Pathan decided to up the ante. The batsman, batting at 19 off 12 balls at that point, hit first two balls of Amir's over for sixes before hitting one more on the fourth ball. Have a look at the video here:

The former India batter then finished the over with a boundary on the last ball. Needing 20 runs in the final over, Pathan got the strike on the second ball and smashed two four and two sixes on the next four balls to see his team home. With the six-wicket win, the Buffaloes also secured a place in the final of the event. Pathan was adjudged Man of the Match for his innings which involved eight sixes and five fours.

Earlier, Durban Qalandars lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Andre Fletcher top scored for them with 39 off 14 balls but it was the late hitting by Asif Ali (32 off 12) and Nick Welch (24 off 9) which got them to a healthy total of 140/4 in 10 overs.

The Qalandars, after losing to Buffaloes, went on to play against Harare Hurricanes in the second qualifier and came out winning. They now face Joburg again in the final of the tournament, scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 29.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE