Zaka Ashraf clears air on change of coaches for Pakistan before World Cup, says 'there's no concrete decision'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has insisted there has been “no concrete decision” on the change in the coaching staff before the ODI World Cup. Addressing the press on Tuesday, August 1, Ashraf spoke on the speculations surrounding the future of the coaching staff as there were reports of them being sacked and replaced with a new team. However, for now, the situation remains stranded with Grant Bradburn and the team to continue for at least until the Asia Cup.

What is the situation with Pakistan’s coaching?

"I don't think it matters whether coaches are local or foreign. There's no concrete decision on whether to change coaches as of now. I've created a committee headed by Misbah-ul-Haq. That committee will look at all cricketing matters and will consult any cricketers they want to be a part of it. When they give us their final analysis, I'll get involved in the discussion and we'll make a joint decision that is in the best interests of Pakistan cricket,” Ashraf said while in speaking with Cricket Pakistan.

There have been long rumours that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted to change in the coaching manual despite appointing former gaffer Mickey Arthur as team director in April. Those rumours were addressed from time to time and speculations of any change were dismissed quickly.

Pakistan uncertain on coaching role

A new interim cricket committee headed by Misbah-ul-Haq will play a direct role in any change in the coaching change as the World Cup preparations are in full swing. Pakistan will look to add to their solitary ODI World Cup title from 1992, as they bid for the holy grail.

The team’s recent success against Sri Lanka did no favours to the current coaching staff as rumours are still hot for a change in the management.

As things stand, Pakistan are likely to enter the Asia Cup with the same coaching team. The ODI World Cup will be a big test for the side despite them yet to get a clearance from the board to participate. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will chair a meeting on Thursday, August 3 on whether Pakistan should play in the World Cup or not.

