Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 IPL final being played at Narendra Modi stadium.

Punjab Kings' leg spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Mayank Agarwal for 24 runs during the 2025 IPL final.

Chahal was bowling his first over in the final. As Chahal bowled his third delivery, Mayank stayed deep in his crease and looked to sweep away the ball but the extra bounce from Chahal outplayed him though. It hit Mayank's top-edge and the ball went straight to Arshdeep Singh, who barely had to move and took an easy catch.

Also Read: Virat Kohli creates IPL history, surpasses Shikhar Dhawan to become player with most....

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Chahal has scalped his wicket. Notably, this is the seventh time that the spinner has dismissed him in history of the Indian Premier League since its inception back in 2008.

7 Mayank Agarwal 6 Quinton de Kock 6 Nitish Rana

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday (June 3) surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become the player with the most boundaries in history of the Indian Premier League.

The swashbuckling batsman achieved this feat when he hit Kyle Jamieson for a boundary in the third over of the 2025 IPL final being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday (June 3).



Virat crossed the feat in 267 matches. Notably, Virat has only played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the inception of the Indian Premier League, back in 2008. Prior to the final, Kohli had 8,618 runs under his belt with 113* as his highest score.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan hit 768 boundaries in 222 matches and made a total of 6,769 runs with 106* as his highest score.