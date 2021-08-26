You've to take responsibility and play your strokes: Inzamam-ul-Haq slams Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after India's flop show in 3rd Test

Virat Kohli-led India fell flat on Day 1 of the third Test, versus England, at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday (August 25). After winning the toss, nothing clicked for Team India as they opted to bat first. KL Rahul fell in the first over whereas the team was quickly reduced to 21-3, further to 68-9, before being bundled out for a paltry 78 in 40.4 overs.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja failed to even surpass the double-figure mark whereas Rohit (19) and Ajiknya Rahane (18) perished after getting a start and battling it out in the middle for some time, amid regular strikes from James Anderson, Craig Overton and Sam Curran.

After India were folded for 78, their third-lowest score versus England in the purest format, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq slammed Kohli and Rohit and schooled the Indian batters to take more responsibility and play their strokes.

Speaking on his YouTube channel named The Match Winner, the former Pakistan skipper pointed out the lack of application from the Indian batters, which led them to being dismissed for 78. "The Indian batters never put any pressure (on the bowlers). As a cricketer, whatever the nature of the pitch is, whether there is swing or spin, if you have played 25-30 balls, your eyes, your eye coordination, your hand coordination, all these get accustomed to the pitch," Inzamam said.

He slammed senior pros Kohli and Rohit and said, "You have to take some chances after that. Like Rohit Sharma, he played 105 balls. You can’t say that you are not set after playing 105 balls. You have to take responsibility and you have to play your strokes. Virat Kohli too played 31 balls. But what did he do? He made 7 runs, and he was completely tied up," Inzamam added.

While Rohit has been in form for India in the ongoing England Tests, skipper Kohli is yet to cross the 50-run mark. His form is a huge cause of concern for the visitors and will have to score big for the team in the second essay.

At tea on Day 2, England lead India by a whopping 220-run margin, being well-placed at 298-3, with skipper Joe Root nearing his third ton of the series.