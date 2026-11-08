/Youth Olympics 2026: Taniya makes history with India's first-ever beach wrestling medal

Wrestler Taniya continued India’s impressive run at the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, by winning a silver medal in the women’s 75 kg beach wrestling event. She lost 2-1 to China’s Min Zhao in the gold medal match at the Saly Beach West venue. Before reaching the final, Taniya defeated USA’s Matilda Hruby 3-1 in the semi-finals to secure her place in the title clash.

Beach wrestling made its debut at the Youth Olympics this year. Taniya entered the competition in good form after winning bronze in the women’s 69 kg freestyle category at the 2026 U17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. She had also claimed silver at the U17 Asian Championships earlier this year.

With Taniya’s silver, India’s medal tally at Dakar 2026 has reached seven, including three silver and four bronze medals.

Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada (women’s 63 kg judo) and Tanvi Patri (badminton) have also won silver medals. Meanwhile, swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu claimed two bronze medals in the women’s 100 m and 200 m freestyle events, becoming the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single Youth Olympics.

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Tirthank Pegu won bronze in the men’s 200 m butterfly, giving India its first-ever male swimming medal at the event. Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu also secured bronze in the women’s changquan combined wushu event.

India now have 30 medals in Youth Olympics history across four editions, comprising three gold, 19 silver and eight bronze medals.