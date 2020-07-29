'You're a legend!' Yuvraj Singh lauds Stuart Broad’s 500-wicket milestone

Cricketing fraternity poured wishes to congratulate Stuart Broad as English pacer spearhead entered the 500-wicket club on the fifth day of the final Test against the West Indies. One among them is Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj, who once smashed six consecutive sixes against Broad in 2007, took to Twitter and congratulated the pacer.

He wrote: “I’m sure everytime I write something about @StuartBroad8, people relate to him getting hit for 6 sixes! Today I request all my fans to applaud what he has achieved! 500 test wickets is no joke-it takes hard work, dedication & determination. Broady you’re a legend! Hats off.”

Broad joined Glenn McGrath, Courtney Walsh and teammate James Anderson in the list of fast bowlers to have picked up 500 Test wickets and became only the seventh bowler to have achieved the elusive feat.

While Broad joined an elusive list, Brathwaite completed a rare double as the Windies batsman became the 500th Test victim of Broad while also being the 500th Test wicket of James Anderson.

Broad took 140 Tests to complete and join the 500-wicket club with former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan still the quickest to achieve the feat (in 87 Tests).