'Your life is an inspiration': Virat Kohli responds with heartfelt note after Yuvraj Singh's gesture for him

Virat Kohli on Wednesday (February 23) shared a heartfelt note for former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to thank him for his great gesture. Yuvraj had sent Kohli a special shoe and a handwritten letter to laud him for his exceptional captaincy tenure as the skipper of the Indian team across all formats of the game. After giving up T20I and ODI captaincy last year, Kohli had stepped down as India's Test captain in January this year.

Kohli thanked Yuvraj for his wonderful gesture and shared a heartfelt post for his former India teammate with a picture of the shoe sent by him. Kohli and Yuvraj share a great bond with each other and were part of some of the most memorable victories for the Indian cricket team together. While Yuvraj retired from all forms of cricket in 2019, Kohli continues to be an integral member of the Indian team across all formats.

Thanking Yuvraj for his gesture, Kohli called Yuvraj's life and his battle from cancer an inspiration for all. The batting maestro also recalled his early days in international cricket and thanked Yuvraj for his support.

"Yuvi Pa thank you for this wonderful gesture. Coming from someone who's seen my career unfold from day 1, it means a lot. Your life and your comeback from cancer was, is and will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket," Kohli wrote for Yuvraj.

"I've known you for who you are and you've always been very generous and caring for people around you. Now we're both parents and know what a blessing that is. I wish you all the happiness, beautiful memories and blessings in this new journey. God bless Yuvi Pa," he added.

Yuvraj was already a big name in world cricket when Kohli had made his debut for India in 2008. The duo went on to be part of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad under MS Dhoni. Yuvraj was the hero of India's memorable World Cup triumph with his brilliant all-round performances.

The all-rounder was awarded the Man of the Tournament at the 2011 ODI World Cup for scoring 362 runs and picking up 15 wickets. Yuvraj has seen Kohli go strength to strength in his career and become one of the greats of the game over the years.

Kohli is regarded as one of the best batters of all time for his amazing consistency and brilliant skills. Kohli is currently the only batter in the world tp average over 50 in all three formats of the game.