Yuvraj Singh pens heartfelt note for Virat Kohli: From that young boy in the nets you’re now a legend

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday penned an emotional letter to pay a heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli. One of the greatest batters of all time, Kohli has already established his credentials as one of the legends of the game and has come a long way in his career since making his international debut for India in 2008.

Yuvraj was part of the Indian dressing room and was already a big name in world cricket when Kohli played his first game for the Men in Blue. The duo has since shared a great bond with each other and has been part of several memorable wins for India on the field. Both Kohli and Yuvraj were also part of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad under MS Dhoni.

Having played together for the Indian team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Yuvraj has seen Kohli grow from a young prodigy to a legend of the game. Dedicating a special golden boot to Kohli, Yuvraj lauded him for his achievements as the captain of the Indian team. Yuvraj also called Kohli's passion and dedication for cricket an inspiration for youngsters around the globe.

"To the little boy from Delhi @imvkohli. I want to dedicate this special shoe to you, celebrating your career n time as captain which has brought smiles to millions of fans all over the world. I hope you stay the way YOU are, play the way YOU do and keep making the country proud," Yuvraj wrote in an Instagram post for Kohli.

"Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline and passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspire every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day.

"You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game that it makes me even more excited to watch you embark on this new chapter in your career. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. I’m expecting many more of your famous run chases," he added.

Yuvraj also recalled the time he spent with Kohli while playing for the Indian team. He insisted the batting maestro might be 'King Kohli' for the rest of the world but for him, the former Indian skipper will always remain 'Cheeku'. Kohli is fondly called Cheeku - his nickname, by a lot of his current and former teammates.

"I’m glad to have shared a bond with you as a teammate and more so a friend. Scoring runs, pulling people's legs, cheating meals, jamming to Punjabi songs and winning cups, we’ve done it all together. Mere liye tu hamesha Cheeku rahega aur duniya ke liye King Kohli," wrote Yuvraj.

"Always keep the fire inside you burning. You’re a superstar. Here’s a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud! @virat.kohli," he added.

Kohli, who was last seen in action for India during the recently-concluded T20I series against West Indies, has been given a much-needed 10-day break by the BCCI and will miss the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. Kohli will return when India lock horns with Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series next month.