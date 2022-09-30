'Your dear friend...': Sanjay Manjrekar reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's viral post, leaves heartfelt message

Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravindra Jadeja Twitter spat made the headlines in 2019. It all started with Manjrekar calling Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' cricketer during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and Wales. Jadeja scored a fighting 79 in India's 18-run loss to New Zealand in the semi-finals and questioned the former cricketer for his comments soon after reaching his half-century.

Since then, the two have not interacted much but during the Asia Cup 2022 edition, Manjrekar interviewed Jadeja after India's group stage win over Pakistan -- where the all-rounder scored a vital 29-ball 35. Back then, the cricketer-turned-commentator hilariously asked Jaddu, "You are ok to talk to me?" To this, the 33-year-old said, "Ya ya, absolutely" as the two had a good laugh.

On Friday (September 30), Jadeja took to his official Twitter handle and posted Manjrekar’s photo with a caption, "Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar." To this, Manjrekar replied, "Ha ha… and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon."

It looks like the two have buried their differences and moved past their 2019 spat. Talking about Jadeja, the all-rounder is out of action due to a knee injury. He underwent a successful surgery early this month but is likely to not be seen in action again in 2022.