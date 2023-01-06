'You want Pakistan to come for ODI WC, but don't want to visit us for Asia Cup?' PCB chief slams Jay Shah

Last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah -- also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief -- confirmed that this year's Asia Cup will be at a neutral venue as India won't travel to Pakistan -- where the edition is scheduled to be held. It raised eyebrows and saw the then Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja lash out at Shah.

A lot was said and written as Pakistan have threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup, to be held in India later this year, if the Asia Cup is held at a neutral venue. Many also backed India's stance of not touring Pakistan, following the 2008 Mumbai blasts, whereas some felt Shah shouldn't have spoken about the Asia Cup when addressing the media at the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in October.

On Thursday (January 05), ACC chairman Shah released the calendar for 2023 and 2024. He tweeted, "Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket."

PCB's current chief Najam Sethi, who recently took over from Ramiz, took a sarcastic dig at Shah and replied, "Thank you Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting ACC structure and calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure and calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. "

Later, Sethi also slammed Shah in an exclusive interaction with Sports Tak. In the interview, he slammed BCCI saying 'it is an independent board' and not reliant on the government to finalise whether to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and feels if India doesn't want to visit their neighbouring country for the continental tournament, Pakistan also have a right to ask for the ODI World Cup to be held elsewhere.

'What type of standards are these?'

Sethi said, "If you won't come to Pakistan and then say come to India. What type of standards are these? I believe that politics should be kept far aside. BCCI is an independent board but ours (PCB) is linked to the government. So definitely we have to take many permissions from the government but the BCCI considers itself as an independent and private unit then such type of politics isn't necessary." He stated, "What is neutral venue? Why should we host our tournament in a neutral country? Let's play the 2023 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at a neutral venue in Australia then."

Sethi asserted, "Earlier also Mr Jay Shah gave a statement in which my predecessor Mr Ramiz Raja was not happy with that and expressed disappointment. He announced before that we (India) won't play against Pakistan in Pakistan." He added, "So the thing is on one side you want Pakistan to come and play the World Cup (2023) in India. On the other end, you say we don't want to go to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup. Tomorrow when the Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan, won't you play that as well?."

While the Asia Cup has been confirmed to be held in September, there is nothing official regarding which country will host the event. Moreover, Pakistan have threatened to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup, in India, if they are deprived of hosting rights for the continental event. Hence, some big decisions are on the way with regard to both events.