Asia Cup to be held in September before ODI World Cup, confirms ACC chairman Jay Shah

On Thursday (January 05), the Asian Cricket Council chairman, and BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah released the calendar for 2023 and 2024, in which he confirmed the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition will be held in September. Hence, the marquee continental tournament will take place in the subcontinent -- with no confirmation regarding the hosts -- ahead of this year's ODI World Cup in India.

Thus, India and Pakistan's rivalry will resume at the Asia Cup. In 2022, both sides faced each other thrice and produced thrilling ties each and every time. India and Pakistan met twice in the Asia Cup, with both winning and losing once, before Rohit Sharma & Co. edged past Babar Azam's Men in Green by four wickets in a riveting T20 World Cup 2022 encounter, at the MCG, Melbourne, on October 23.

"Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket," tweeted Jay Shah.

Thus, fans can expect a lot of fireworks in the upcoming Asia Cup with India, Pakistan, and a qualifier in the same group whereas Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will be in the other group. It will be played in the same format as in 2022. It will commence with the group stage before the action moves to the Super Four and conclude with the finale. The tournament will be held in the ODI format, as a dress rehearsal for the 50-over World Cup in India. Nonetheless, there is no clarity on which country will host the event after Jay Shah confirmed, in late 2022, that India can't travel to Pakistan and, hence, this year's edition will also be at a neutral venue. Last year, SL were the hosts while the tournament was held in the UAE.