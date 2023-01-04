Rishabh Pant ordered to be airlifted to Mumbai from BCCI, board mulling moving treatment overseas

After Rishabh Pant wwas moved out of the ICU at Max hospital, Dehradun, the wicketkeeper-batter is set to be airlifted to Mumbai where he will continue to be treated for multiple injuries he suffered during a freak car accident on December 30. The incident took place at the Delhi-Dehradun highway which shocked the entire cricketing fraternity. On Wednesday (January 04), the decision to airlift Pant from Dehradun to Mumbai was taken by the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah after a review meeting with the board's medical team (as per a report in Cricbuzz).

Being taken to Mumbai, the 25-year-old Pant will be monitored by the BCCI panel doctors who will go through his reports and assess the situation. As per a reports,the BCCI is also mulling the treatment overseas, preferably in London. It is to be noted that Pant had rammed his car into a divider in the wee hours on December 30 (Friday) He was driving alone when he suffered serious injuries following the car accident.

Pant -- India's first-choice keeper-batter across formats -- had suffered multiple injuries in the car accident. It included two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee whereas the youngster also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back. He is set to be out of cricketing action for a long time, at least till the first half of 2023. He is very likely to miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, on home soil, and also be out of IPL 2023.