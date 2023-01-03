'Can't depend on Kohli, Rohit to win us ODI WC, we need...': Ex-India captain Kapil Dev's BOLD remark

India's ODI World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev doesn't shy away from expressing his views on several aspects pertaining to Indian cricket. As India have shifted their focus towards the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be hosted entirely by the country later this year, Kapil made a bold claim saying that if the team is dependent on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and 2-3 other players to win the title, the dream of winning the mega event won't be fulfilled.

Speaking to ABP News, Kapil pointed out that though India have the quality to win the ODI WC, they need to start looking beyond Kohli and Rohit and have at least 5-6 match-winners. He opined, "If you want to win the World Cup, the coach, selectors, and team management will have to make some tough decisions. Personal interests will have to take a backseat and they will need to think about the team. Aap Virat pe, Rohit pe ya 2-3 players pe bharosa karenge ki woh hume World Cup jeetayenge toh aisa kabhi bhi nahi ho sakta (If you think Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and 2-3 players will win us the World Cup then that's never going to happen). You should believe in your team. Do we have such a team? Definitely. Do we have certain match winners? Yes, of course! We have players who can win the World Cup."

Kapil further asserted, "There are always a couple of players who turn out to be the pillars of your side. The team revolves around them but we need to break that and build at least 5-6 players like that. That's why I say, you can't depend on Virat and Rohit. You need players who fulfill each of their responsibilities. The youngsters will need to come forward and say 'it is our time'."

Rohit-led India will depend on the captain and Kohli -- who are believed to make their last international appearance during the forthcoming World Cup -- but will be desperate for the likes of Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, etc. to stand tall and win some games during the showpiece event. Last time when India co-hosted the ODI WC, they won the championship under MS Dhoni. In 2013, India won its last ICC title and, hence, will be eager to end their nine-year-long ICC-trophy drought later this year. For that, they will have to adopt a more aggressive approach as a team and hope for more match-winners to raise their hands at regular intervals.

Rishabh Pant accident

Recently, Kapil also reacted to Rishabh Pant's freak car accident, on December 30 on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. In this regard, he said, "This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe. Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone." He added, "I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself."