'You never know': Serena Williams on reconsidering retirement after crashing out of US Open 2022

Serena Williams went down fighting against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of US Open 2022 on Saturday (September 03). The defeat against Tomljanovic is almost certainly Williams' last at the US Open and could also be a career-ending one as she looks to 'evolve away' from the sport.

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Williams has been an epitome of courage and grit throughout her glorious career. She was gunning for a record 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open this year but ended up falling short eventually as the 40-year-old looked far from her best on the court.

Williams started off well against Tomlijanovic but ended up losing the first game 7-5 before fighting back to take the second game 6-7 (4/7) as she once again brought to fore her indomitable spirit in front of a packed crowd at the Flushing Meadows. However, the Australian proved too good for her in the third game as she won 6-1 to hand Williams the final defeat of her US Open career.

When asked if she would reconsider retirement and if there is a chance Williams will return to the court once again, the American legend remained coy on her future.

"Will you reconsider?" Williams was asked on the court after her loss against Tomljanovic.

"I don't think so, but you never know," replied the 23-time Grand Slam winner with tears in her eyes.

It was an emotional farewell for Williams, who is unarguably one of the best players to have graced the tennis court. She has won the coveted US Open six times in her career with her first title at home coming back in 1999. Williams said her tennis career has been the most exciting journey she has been on in her life.

"It's been a fun ride," she said. "It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on, I mean, in my life.

"I'm just so grateful to every single person that's ever said, 'Go, Serena,' in their life. I'm just so grateful. You got me here," said the 40-year-old, who hasn't entirely ruled out a possibility of a comeback in the future.

Williams also went on to heap praise on her sister Venus, who she had paired up with in the women's doubles at the US Open this year. The pair crashed out of the tournament after their loss against Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova on Thursday. Williams also expressed gratitude to her family before adding there wouldn't be Serena if there was no Venus.

"It all started with my parents," Williams said. "They deserve everything. So I'm really grateful for them," said Williams.

"I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus, so thank you, Venus. She's the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed," she concluded.

Williams had announced she will be retiring from tennis this year, hinting that the US Open will be her final tournament. However, earlier this week, the 40-year-old said she would like to stay 'vague' about her future when asked about quitting the game.