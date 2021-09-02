'You may look like an idiot but you'd still be batting', says Sunil Gavaskar

India's batting lineup witnessed yet another collapse against England's lethal bowling attack during the Day 1 of the fourth Test at the Oval.

Despite Shardul Thakur's last-minute heroics, the Men in Blue were bundled out for 191 runs.

The wrong foot technique was the reason behind the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara. Now, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar was disappointed by the performance.

"You see the length that is being bowled and see where the batsmen are playing. They are so far committed to the front foot, it's very difficult for them to drop their bats. They just tend to sort of go for it. If you're on the backfoot just that little bit, you have that nano second to drop your wrists and let the ball go," Gavaskar said on The Sony Sports Network.

"You may look like an idiot but you'd still be batting. Whether you look like an idiot or look great, doesn't go down in the scorebooks. It's the number of runs you score. When you follow the ball like Pujara has been doing - he is committed to the front foot - you get yourself into trouble," Gavaskar pointed out.

England won the toss and chose to bowl. Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson scalped 7 wickets and dismantled India's batting attack.