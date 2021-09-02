'We stand as the team that everyone wants to beat', says Virat Kohli

Team India under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have become a powerhouse in Test cricket. Skipper Kohli on Wednesday said that the Men in Blue have become one team everyone wants to beat.

Ahead of the fourth Test against England, Kohli, along with his teammates, were invited to the Taj Hotel for the launch ceremony of a new exclusive members' club 'The Chambers', where he opened up about his professional ties with Ravi Shastri.

"Our working relationship, and off the field as well, has been built on mutual respect and trust, on a vision that has been shared, which has been focussed in one direction which is to take Indian cricket higher and in a better place than we found it," Kohli was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"That was always our aim and I think, along with the brilliance of the whole team, the talent that we have been blessed with, we have been able to achieve that.

"We stand as the team that everyone wants to beat anywhere we play in the world and that for us is a matter of immense pride," he added.

India and England are currently levelled 1-1 in the five-match series. The fourth clash between juggernauts will take place on Thursday at the Oval. Team India will be looking to bounce back after an innings defeat at the Headingly.