'You have become a true leader': Kroos, Modric write heartfelt letter to Casemiro ahead of Man Utd move

Soon-to-be former teammates Luka Modric and Toni Kroos recently penned their thoughts down in a letter that they sent to Casemiro ahead of his transfer to Manchester United to bid him farewell. In the letter, they also managed to send his would-be teammates at Old Trafford a warning about his work ethic, which they described as exhaustive.

Kroos hilariously recalled instances where Casemiro's infectious enthusiasm for exercise and work would weigh heavy on him and others the Brazilian managed to rope in. He fondly looked back at the time Casemiro was extremely close to turning a Turkish bath into a well-equipped gym. He also bid him all the best for his future as he prepares to turn over a new leaf in England.

"I'm going to miss you. As an exemplary professional. Like a top player. As a fighter who saved me from several [fights], but, above all, as a good person. We've made history, man. What a legendary stage. Now our sports paths separate, but our friendship remains. I assure. I wish you the best, see you soon. Good luck - your Toni."

Modric, on the other hand, harked back at the times he shared laughs and light moments with the Brazilian midfielder on the training ground. He waxed lyrical about Casemiro's ability to lighten the mood in the tensest situations.

"We have won a lot together, but I keep the moments that nobody sees. With the day-to-day work in Valdebebas (Madrid's training ground). And especially with the jokes, because you have always been in a good mood, even in moments of tension or when there were failures. Those laughs with you gave me peace of mind," he said.

However, if there was one thing that both Modric and Kroos could agree on was the fact that Casemiro protected them from numerous on-field brawls and bust-ups.

Casemiro's transfer to Old Trafford was confirmed by the club on Friday. While it may seem unlikely at this point, Casemiro will most likely hope to put English silverware on his trophy cabinet over the course of his tenure with Manchester United.